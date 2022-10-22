House of the Dragon fans angered after finale ‘leaked’ online: ‘Fuming

The finale titled The Black Queen is expected to reveal the aftermath of teenager Aegon Targaryen (played by Ty Tennant) being crowned King, even though he didn’t want the title.

This came after the death of Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), but it sparked major fury among the Small Council as his firstborn daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) was supposed to be his heir.

As a result, Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) crashed Aegon’s coronation ceremony on her dragon Meleys and although they burst through the floorboards and sparked chaos, she decided not to yell “Dracarys”.

House of the Dragon finale will air Sunday on HBO in the US and on the following Monday on Sky Atlantic in the UK