How to Watch “We Need a Little Christmas” Hallmark Movies & Mysteries


Keep up with Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas tonight at 10/9c. Stream the premiere of We Need a Little Christmas with Philo, FuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream.

Hallmark original We Need a Little Christmas follows single mother Julie. Struggling to help her child grieve the loss of their father while also trying to keep this Christmas magical, Julie isn’t sure how to make it all work. In the midst of all of the holiday season mayhem, Julie strikes up an unlikely friendship with one of her neighbors, bringing new light to a potentially dreary first Christmas without her husband. Watch the premiere of We Need a Little Christmas tonight at 10/9c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Where to watch:

  • Erica Durance
  • Patrick Sabongui
  • Lynn Whitfield



