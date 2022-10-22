It’s Good To Be Bad in First Disney Dreamlight Valley Update: Scar’s Kingdom – Xbox Wire

Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley gets its first major content update: Scar’s Kingdom.

New unlockable cosmetics arrive in the second season of the Star Path that’s focused on Halloween and Disney villains.

Read about the Halloween Dress-Up Promotion for a chance to win a Disney Dreamlight Valley themed Xbox Series S.

Greetings everyone! Since I last posted, Disney Dreamlight Valley has launched into early access and the player response has been overwhelmingly positive. The Gameloft team couldn’t be happier, but we’re not going to rest on our laurels!

I’m excited to announce that today marks the launch of the game’s very first major content update: Scar’s Kingdom. The update adds the iconic villain from “The Lion King” to the game as well as a brand-new story campaign arc and friendship quests. And, to celebrate the season of all things bewitching and nefarious, today also marks the launch of the second Star Path season that’s focused on Halloween and iconic Disney villains, complete with all-new and exclusive clothing items, accessories, furniture, companions, and more!

In Scar’s Kingdom, the iconic savannah of the Sunlit Plateau is in peril. Once a thriving oasis, the Plateau’s lush greenery has dried up due to mysterious black magic blocking the life-giving waters from the Pillar of Nurturing. As you explore the area for a solution, you’ll discover an unexpected ally in need of help: Scar. The would-be-usurper of the Pride Lands finds himself trapped while The Forgetting ravages Dreamlight Valley and only through an uneasy alliance with the iconic villain can you bring the Sunlit Plateau back to its former glory.

Embark on an adventure in an all-new narrative experience as you delve deep into the mines of the Sunlit Plateau to discover the dark origins of the magic at play, all while dealing with Scar’s less-than-honest motivations. Is Scar really that concerned with saving the day?

The release of this new story focused update also comes alongside the launch of the second season of the game’s Star Path. This shocktacular new season is dedicated to all things Halloween and Disney villains. Befriend iconic villains, remove Night Thorns from their territory, and skulk around the Valley to unlock all-new and exclusive season cosmetics including outfits, accessories, furniture items, and more from some of the most iconic Disney films including Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland,” “Hercules,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Snow White,” and more. Does it pay to be bad? In this case, it just might….

As an extra bonus starting on October 21 and running through November 1, we’ll have a special event called the Halloween Dress-Up Promotion where players can submit selfies of their best Halloween-inspired makeovers using the in-game Touch of Magic Tool, either in-game or the free Disney Dreamlight Valley Avatar Designer Tool on PC.

Once fashioned, players can share their creations on social media using #DisneyDreamlightValley and #DreamlightDressUp for a chance to win a Disney Dreamlight Valley themed Xbox Series S, two Xbox Wireless controllers inspired by Disney favorites Anna and Elsa a custom stand, and a magically ornate treasure chest. 20 runners-up will be able to win a 1-year subscription to Xbox Game Pass. For more information and official rules, please visit here.

As I said before, the entire team at Gameloft is beyond thrilled with the response to the game. We’re looking forward to seeing you get a bit villainous in both Scar’s Kingdom and the new second season of the Star Path. While it may not pay to be bad, you’ll at least be able to look the part thanks to the new villain-focused unlockable cosmetics and get a chance to save the Valley from their totally new and interesting perspective.

