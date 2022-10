“See I won’t tell you what I do when I have that,” she told an intrigued James and John.

Thinking Alycia was alluding to some sort of cooking method, he enquired: “Do you roll it?”

“No,” Alycia answered before John continued: “If you were doing this at home, rather than press it because it’s quite a lengthy process, you could roll it -“

But Alycia cut in to reveal why she’d been so sheepish about giving her answer as she admitted: “I give it to the dog.”