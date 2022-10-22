Categories
Kate has ‘rift healing’ masterplan to reunite Harry and William in US


Sources have claimed the Princess of Wales wants to help Harry and William heal their rift – and may have hatched a plan to do so while she and her husband are in the US in December.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to travel to Boston in two-month-time for the second Earthshot Prize ceremony award.

Sources claimed to US Weekly the pair may also want to carve out some time in New York – where the Princess of Wales could try to bring together the once-close brothers, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be in the Big Apple on December 6 to attend the Ripple of Hope Award Gala.

One source told the magazine: “Kate wants to unite the brothers and heal the rift. She knows it’s what Diana and the Queen would have wanted.”

A second added: “It would be a small gathering someplace private. Some of the ice between them thawed while they were celebrating the Queen’s life. Plus, Kate still has a lot of affection for Harry, and she hates seeing the divide between him and her husband.”



Alice Scarsi

Alice Scarsi is a news reporter at Express.co.uk. She initially joined the company as a production journalist in 2017 after earning a master's degree in International Journalism at City, University of London. She moved to the editorial team in March 2018, where she writes about politics, royals and current affairs.

