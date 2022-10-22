King Charles set to ‘continue’ one of the Queen’s beloved traditions

King Charles III is set to “continue” one of the Queen’s beloved traditions, a royal expert has claimed. Speaking on a recent episode on his Youtube channel, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that King Charles III has decided that he will “continue” the “wonderful tradition” of being woken every single morning at 9am by the sound of the bagpipes – just like his late mother.
Mr Sean added that, following his performance at the late Queen’s state funeral, the newly-appointed monarch has “honored the Queen’s piper” and offered him a “special new role”.
Mr Sean said: “There are bigger, more traditional traditions that our wonderful late monarch wished to see continued after her sad demise.”
He added: “Every single morning, at 9am every morning during her reign, [Queen Elizabeth II] was awoken by the sound of the bagpipes.
“It’s nice to know that His Majesty The King, King Charles, up in Balmoral has decided to continue this wonderful tradition.”
He continued: “Charles has indeed honored the Queen’s piper, after his recent performace at the [Queen’s] state funeral.
“Charles gave the late Queen’s official bagpipe player, Piper Major Paul Burns, a special new role after he played at her funeral last month.”
Mr Sean added that the bagpipe player “carried out his very first official performance last Tuesday in Balmoral.”
He added that Paul will “play for 15 minutes underneath the window of His Majesty’s residence” and that this “applies whether the King is based in Balmoral, Buckingham Palace, Holyrood House or, indeed, Windsor Castle.”
Speaking of the tradition, Mr Sean stated that it “started way back in the reign of Queen Victoria.”
Pipe Major Paul Burns closed the Queen’s funeral on September 19, with a a rendition of the traditional piece Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.
He played at the state funeral at Westminster Abbey as the coffin was preparing to be taken to Windsor.
