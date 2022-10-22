Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen branded Meghan ‘far too dull’

Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen has made a name for himself as a flamboyant television personality and his interesting interior design choices, in a career that has not been without controversy. In 2019, he turned his criticism towards Meghan Markle when he described the Duchess’ taste as “very mainstream” and said she was “far too dull, she’d run screaming from me” in an interview with News Corp

Appearing on Loose Women in May 2019, just months later, he was asked to clarify why he said Meghan’s dress sense was “dull”.

But rather than explain his comments, which he made in response to the news that the Sussexes had hired Vicky Ward to decorate their Fromore Cottage home, he insulted Meghan again.

Llewellyn-Bowen said: “Now I would like to spring to my own defence. I was trying to break it to everyone gently that I don’t want to [design] Frogmore Cottage.

“She’s a lovely lady, but I don’t want to. I think she has a strong sense of her own style – but it’s a bit beige for me.”

