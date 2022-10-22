Liverpool boss Klopp furious with one player in miserable Forest loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious with defender Joe Gomez on Saturday as he watched his side lose 1-0 to bottom of the table Premier League. Former Reds star Taiwo Awoniyi scored the all-important goal at The City Ground.

The Reds had their fair share of chances on the day, with Virgil van Dijk being gifted two clear openings to head past Dean Henderson. However, Forest defended stoutly and will hope that the victory can spark a revival of their form.

Several Liverpool stars underperformed on the day, with Gomez struggling. According to James Pearce, Klopp was furious with the England international due to how he backed away from a challenge right in front of him.

Gomez was the last-man but hesitated to make a challenge as Forest looked to counter, stumbling to correct his positioning by poking the ball out of play with a volley. The improvisation got Liverpool out of danger, though Klopp was furious that his central defender was reluctant to put his foot in initially.