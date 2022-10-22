Liverpool boss Klopp furious with one player in miserable Forest loss

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was furious with defender Joe Gomez on Saturday as he watched his side lose 1-0 to bottom of the table Premier League. Former Reds star Taiwo Awoniyi scored the all-important goal at The City Ground.
The Reds had their fair share of chances on the day, with Virgil van Dijk being gifted two clear openings to head past Dean Henderson. However, Forest defended stoutly and will hope that the victory can spark a revival of their form.
Several Liverpool stars underperformed on the day, with Gomez struggling. According to James Pearce, Klopp was furious with the England international due to how he backed away from a challenge right in front of him.
Gomez was the last-man but hesitated to make a challenge as Forest looked to counter, stumbling to correct his positioning by poking the ball out of play with a volley. The improvisation got Liverpool out of danger, though Klopp was furious that his central defender was reluctant to put his foot in initially.
Forest’s initial cross was cleared, though Steve Cook managed to strike the ball back across the face of goal to Awoniyi was on hand to score – though his first effort did rebound back to him off of the post. Speaking after the game, Klopp said: “The performance I can explain, the result not to be honest. I never saw that game where one team has, not sure, four or five no brainers from a set-piece where we have to finish it off, we were perfectly prepared for that.
“Bobby (Firmino) first-half, Virgil two times, three times, you have to put the game to bed because the goal from us is a big mistake. Apart from that, all the chances we gave them because we played too often wrong passes in the centre. It happened anyway.” It remains to be seen whether Gomez is able to keep his spot in Liverpool’s plans when Joel Matip Ibrahima Konate returns to full fitness.
