Liverpool offered transfer hope as star’s friendship with Gomez shown

Liverpool fans can speculate over the comment, with Rice previously being linked with a transfer to Anfield. The 23-year-old is a reported target for the majority of the Big Six Premier League clubs.

As they culminate their conversation, Rice turns to Gomez and exclaims: “Joe! See you soon, yeah?”

In a behind-the-scenes clip, Hammers midfielder Rice can be seen talking with Gomez and Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones. The trio can be viewed laughing together as they discuss the clash, in which Rice won Man of the Match and Gomez conceded a penalty.

Glass-half-full Reds supporters might conclude that Rice was hinting at a blockbuster January transfer. West Ham are believed to have slapped a price tag north of £100m on his head.

Although a premium fee, Liverpool are likely to be able to afford such a price. It is also understood that Klopp is keen to reinvigorate his midfield with a couple of signings over the coming transfer window.

Both Rice and England midfield partner Jude Bellingham are two of the names strongly suggested with being on Liverpool’s shortlist. However, there will be plenty of competition for the duo, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City both viewed as potential destinations.

In the behind-the-scenes video, which was posted to Liverpool’s official YouTube, Rice might instead have been alluding to the upcoming England World Cup squad. Aside from the penalty he conceded for a clumsy challenge on Jarrod Bowen, Gomez has been in excellent form for Liverpool since returning to full fitness.

