Louise Minchin talks I’m A Celebrity ‘return’ after turning it down

It comes as the I’m A Celeb franchise returns Down Under with a group of celebrity campmates returning to Australia for the first time in two years.
The mum-of-two admittedly “loved” her time in Wales but suggested she could make her debut in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars edition.
For the first time in the show’s history, the 15-strong group of celebrities – the largest ever to take part in the iconic ITV series – have already completed filming for the spin-off programme in South Africa, which is set to air next year.
Louise revealed she had been approached by ITV bosses a few years ago to take part in the normal series, but the broadcaster initially turned them down.
Louise had a reason to celebrate after I’m a Celebrity won the first award of the night for Best Entertainment at the National Television Awards held on October 13.
The triathlete was on hand to accept the coveted prize, as hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were unable to attend the event, after the pair both contracted covid.
Meanwhile, Louise has teamed up with David Lloyd Clubs to inspire the nation’s over 50s to keep active and to set fitness goals.
“What’s interesting about the research David Llyod has done, is over two-thirds of people have a specific fitness goal,” she commented. “I know I do but I didn’t know that I was an exception.”
She continued: “Loads of over 50s are realising that we need to invest time in ourselves and in our physicality in order to make life better. Better living moving forward.
“I think you get to a stage where you either make two choices – you sit on the sofa and that’s what you’re going to do or get out there and enjoy yourself. For many of us, the evidence shows that we’re doing that and setting specific goals to go for. I just love it.”
Louise added: “It doesn’t matter what your goal is – at the moment I’ve just come back from having an injury and I’m doing Couch to 5k again. It could be that. It could be a big or small goal.”
To view more information on David Lloyd Clubs’ classes and experiences on offer, please visit: https://www.davidlloyd.co.uk.
