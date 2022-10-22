Louise Minchin talks I’m A Celebrity ‘return’ after turning it down

It comes as the I’m A Celeb franchise returns Down Under with a group of celebrity campmates returning to Australia for the first time in two years.

The mum-of-two admittedly “loved” her time in Wales but suggested she could make her debut in the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars edition.

For the first time in the show’s history, the 15-strong group of celebrities – the largest ever to take part in the iconic ITV series – have already completed filming for the spin-off programme in South Africa, which is set to air next year.

Louise revealed she had been approached by ITV bosses a few years ago to take part in the normal series, but the broadcaster initially turned them down.

READ MORE: Strictly’s Helen Skelton quit family home and moved in with parents