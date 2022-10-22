Man shares ‘good idea’ which boosted income by £547

Neil Powell, 45, has been able to make an astonishing £7,661 by making use of one website. He spoke exclusively with Express.co.uk about how he has been able to make this extra cash.

Mr Powell has been a member of TopCashback since 2008 after his work colleague recommended it to him. On average, each year he has been able to claim back £547. Over 14 years he has earned over £7,500.

Neil’s biggest cashback earning was £150 for opening an ISA with Foresters Friendly Society.

He has withdrawn his cashback as cash in the past, but recently, to help with the cost-of-living crisis, he’s turned to transferring his earnings into TopGiftCards for shopping at Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and John Lewis as people can get bonus cashback for withdrawing this way.

Mr Powell Neil has also made use of TopCashback Compare – an insurance comparison tool to help members find the best deals and earn.

