Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes slaps down question after Chelsea draw

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes slapped down a question on Cristiano Ronaldo after a draw with Chelsea on Saturday amid an ongoing rift between the veteran forward and manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils equalised in stoppage time to take an impressive point from Stamford Bridge, with Ronaldo dropped from the squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham last time out.

There was deadlock for most of Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge as neither Chelsea nor United found a way to get going. Ten Hag set up his side to dominate the midfield which forced Graham Potter into a first-half change but the Red Devils couldn’t make their dominance pay.

It looked like they would be punished late on when Scott McTominay brought down substitute Armando Broja in the box, prompting the referee to point to the spot. Jorginho scored, but Casemiro popped up with a late header to spark jubilant celebrations in the away end as both sides left with a point.

United did so without Ronaldo, who refused to come on and stormed down the tunnel when United met Tottenham earlier this week. Ten Hag subsequently dropped him from the squad to face Chelsea and Fernandes was forced to face awkward questions after the final whistle.

