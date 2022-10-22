Minecraft Mob List: All Peaceful Mobs In The Overworld

Breedable: Yes

Tamable: No

Demeanor (Passive/Neutral/Hostile): Passive

Hit Points / Damage 4 (2 hearts) / 0 (0 hearts)

What Items do they drop? Raw chicken, feathers, eggs

What kind of farms do they support? Chicken, eggs, and feathers can all be farmed

Chickens are one of the most ubiquitous passive mobs in Minecraft, and also the only ones that can breed without the use of a separate item, as they lay eggs at random.. One in eight of those eggs will spawn a chick (or, very rarely, multiple chicks) when thrown. You can also feed them seeds from wheat, beetroot, melon, or pumpkins to get them to spawn on purpose. Simply holding the seeds in your hand near chickens will cause them to follow you, making them relatively easy to fence in for farming purposes. They’ll spawn on their own with just a few grass blocks, light level 7, and only two squares of free space above them. That means they can spawn just about anywhere you want them to, though note that they won’t spawn on in places like the desert, snowy plains, snowy slopes, ice spikes, etc.

They’re a relatively simple mob without many nuances; they don’t do any damage, and the animals that you think would attack them–ocelots, foxes, and untamed cats. They drop the things you’d expect them to drop. The resulting items, when farmed, are useful in crafting; feathers are used to make arrows, books with quills, and fireworks. Eggs are crucial for making cake and pumpkin pie. Also, you can throw eggs at your friends, and it won’t damage them… unless you knock them into lava.