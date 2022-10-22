Categories
UK

Norway’s record frozen cod prices hold firm as supply drops


The average price point for the smallest sizes of trawl-caught headed and gutted (H&G) frozen cod on the Norwegian whitefish auction maintained their new record level in week 41 (Oct. 10-16), as supply continues to fall well below last year’s October levels. […]

Want to keep reading?

Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.