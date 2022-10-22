Norway’s record frozen cod prices hold firm as supply drops

The average price point for the smallest sizes of trawl-caught headed and gutted (H&G) frozen cod on the Norwegian whitefish auction maintained their new record level in week 41 (Oct. 10-16), as supply continues to fall well below last year’s October levels. […]
Want to keep reading?
Sign up for a FREE TRIAL to have full access to our articles for 7 days!
Have an account? Log in here:
Enter the email address associated with your account.
We’ll send you instructions to reset your password.
We’ve sent a link to to change your password.
Please check your inbox to reset your password securely and easily.
Source link