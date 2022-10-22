Padres down 2-1 heading into Game 4 vs Phillies

The San Diego Padres need a win on the road again, this time in Philadelphia to get back to San Diego for another home game.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres need a win on the road again, this time at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia either Saturday or Sunday.

The Padres have lost before on the road and have come back to win the series. They will need to do it again in Philadelphia after losing 4-2 in Game 3 and falling behind 2-1 in the best-of-7 NLCS series. The Padres managed to win their first two series against the NY Mets and the LA Dodgers after losing on the road.

Friday’s game was the 10th time these teams have played each other this season and the Padres loss has given the Phillies a 6-4 lead overall in the season series.

Friday recap (AP)

Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series.

The Phillies returned home to another packed house for the first NLCS game in the city since 2010 and are now only two wins away from playing for their first World Series championship since 2008.

RELATED: Who has the best city: San Diego or Philadelphia?

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez survived shoddy fielding to earn the win. He walked none and allowed only two hits and one earned run over 68 pitches in five sharp innings. Zach Eflin and Jose Alvarado each tossed scoreless innings and Seranthony Dominguez earned a six-out save as the Phillies head into a Game 4 expected to be largely a bullpen game.

After Josh Bell led off the ninth with a single, Jurickson Profar struck out on a full-count check swing that sent the outfielder into a rage. Profar, who had already slung his bat aside and headed toward first, cursed out third-base umpire Todd Tichenor for ringing him up.

Profar threw his helmet and kicked it as he stormed off the field, and was ejected by plate umpire Ted Barrett.

LET’S GO, PADRES!

A full schedule for the remaining NLCS games can be found below.

Game 5 in Philadelphia (10/23) – First pitch at 11:37 a.m. on FS1

Game 6 at Petco Park (10/24) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FS1 (if necessary)

Game 7 at Petco Park (10/25) – First pitch at 5:03 p.m. on FOX (if necessary)