Philippines grouped with New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland in FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Philippines is grouped with host country New Zealand in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

New Zealand, along with Australia, will host the Women’s World Cup in which the Philippines qualified for the first time.

Also in Group A with the Philippines and New Zealand are Norway and Switzerland.

Australia is pooled in Group B with Ireland, Nigeria, and Canada, while Group C is composed of Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, and Japan. England, Denmark, and China will comprise Group D, along with the winner of Group B playoffs, while Group E wlll have USA, Vietnam, The Netherlands, and the winner of the Group A playoffs.

Group F will have France, Jamaica, Brazil, and the Group C playoff winner, while Group G is made up of Sweden, South Africa, Italy, and Argentina. Group H will have Germany, Morocco, Colombia, and South Korea.

The World Cup will happen on July 20 to August 20, 2023.

—Justin Kenneth Carandang/JMB, GMA News