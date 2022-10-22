Princess Victoria of Sweden mimics Kate in bold Zara suit





Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden always looks stunning whenever she steps out in public for an engagement. The royal is not afraid to make a statement with her choice of clothes, and yesterday was an example of this as she opted for an all-green outfit.

The Princess visited the Tobias Register at Huddinge Hospital yesterday, October 21, in the Swedish capital. The Tobias Register is a system that matches people living with life-threatening blood diseases and donors who want to share their blood stem cells. For the occasion, the royal donned a bright green suit from high street favourite Zara. The jacket was the Inverted Lapel Long Blazer, while the trousers were the High-Waist Trousers with Belt. Zara described the blazer on its website as “fitted blazer with inverted lapels and long sleeves with shoulder pads. Front welt pockets. Front closure with metal hook”. It is no longer available to buy on the high street chain’s website, but Zara has plenty of other blazers to choose from. READ MORE: ‘Game-changing’ fashion hack to ‘look expensive’ – Meghan is a fan

Interestingly, Kate, Princess of Wales, has the same blazer as Princess Victoria, but in ecru. The Princess has worn it more than once this year, including for a visit to a baby bank in June, and for her and Prince William’s appearance on BBC Radio One on World Mental Health Day earlier this month. Both times, Kate combined the blazer with a matching ecru top and smart black trousers. As for Princess Victoria, she donned her Zara suit with a black pussy bow blouse and black heeled boots. DON’T MISS:

The boots were the Levy 85 Black Leather Ankle Boots by Gianvito Rossi, who is a favourite designer of the royals. Queen Letizia of Spain wears his shoe designs often for royal engagements. Victoria matched her outfit with a black handbag by Swedish designer Vogt. She completed her look with a pair of large, gold earrings. These were the Petal Stud Earrings by jewellery brand Edblad. The designer no longer sells the earrings on its website, but it previously described them, saying: “Pebbles beautiful design draws its inspiration from the calmness of the sea and its natural movement, giving the stones their soft shape. READ MORE: DEAL OF THE DAY: Aldi ‘Le Creuset-style’ cookware

“Pebble studs are elegant and trendy making them great for either day or night wear. For a complete look, pair with the short necklace.” Victoria has worn these earrings multiple times in the past, adding wow-factor to any outfit. The royal’s hair was pulled back in a slick, low ponytail, and she wore minimal make-up. Royal fans were quick to comment on Victoria’s look, praising her for the boldness of the green suit. However, many had a problem with one part the Princess’ outfit – her shoes.

Instagram user @farah_abd_elwhab wrote: “The colour of the suit is great, I think if it was heels instead of the boots, it would have transferred the look to a better place.” User @fashion_visual_reference said: “Wrong shoes. It should’ve been a scarpin.” User @birdnerd327 commented: “I think the green looks great on her and the fit is great. I love the top half, t’s the bottom portion that’s a miss. I’m not a huge fan of the pants and the booties don’t work with the length. The strappy sandal the model is wearing looks better with them. Evening wear Victoria is almost always a hit so it’s baffling that her day wear is hit or miss (mainly miss). User@ talesofthewales added: “It’s a 9/10 for me. Love the green and black combo. I just wish she wore heels instead of the boot heels.” User @corny_o__ said: “Absolutely wrong shoes, better pumps, colours good, the contrast from the shoes is too hard.”