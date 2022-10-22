Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies aged 78 after Verstappen win





Red Bull owner and Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz has died at the age of 78, less than two weeks after Max Verstappen’s 2022 world title victory. Mateschitz has been battling a serious illness in recent months with Red Bull chief Helmut Marko intent, up to now, on making sure that the details remained private.

The company was co-founded by Mateschitz in the 1980s but Red Bull made their first foray into F1 the following decade via a series of sponsorship deals. Mateschitz then presided over Red Bull’s monumental move by creating their own F1 team, which debuted in 2005. Sebastian Vettel won the first of his four consecutive Drivers’ Championships with Red Bull in 2010 and, following a period of Mercedes dominance, Verstappen restored the team’s glory by beating Lewis Hamilton to last season’s crown. Earlier this month, the Dutchman made it two in a row by powering to victory at a rain-soaked Japanese Grand Prix. News of Mateschitz’s death was confirmed less than one hour before the start of qualifying at the United States Grand Prix with Red Bull on the cusp of a Constructors’ Championship.

Mateschitz’s and Red Bull’s involvement in F1 also includes the purchase of what was then called the A1-Ring in 2004, completing renovation works before reopening in 2011. Now called the Red Bull Ring, it has been on the calendar since 2014 with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Austria earlier this year. F1 legend Gerhard Berger teamed up with Mateschitz in 2012 to buy the Minardi team and rename it Scuderia Toro Rosso. Red Bull are also heavily involved in a range of other sports, including football, with the likes of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg both featuring in this year’s Champions League.

Shortly before the start of qualifying in the USA, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports: “Look, it’s very very sad. What a great man. He’s few of a kind, what he achieved and what he’s done for so many people around the world across different sports. He is second to none. “So many of us have to be so grateful to him for the opportunities that he’s provided, the vision he had, the strength of character and never being afraid to chase your dreams. That’s what he did here in Formula One, proving that you can make a difference. We are just incredibly grateful for him.”

Meanwhile, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “I am deeply saddened by the news that Dietrich Mateschitz, a hugely respected and much-loved member of the Formula 1 family has passed away. He was an incredible visionary entrepreneur and a man who helped to transform our sport and created the Red Bull brand that is known all around the world. I will miss him greatly, as will the whole community in Formula 1, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the Red Bull and AlphaTauri teams at this very sad time.”





