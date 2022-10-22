Rick and Morty season 6 won’t be returning for several weeks

Rick and Morty season six has been one to remember, with each episode spinning wildly out of control, thanks to sociopathic scientist Rick. The Adult Swim and E4 animated sitcom is more than halfway through its latest series, with fans eager for more. Sadly, they are going to have to wait longer than expected for the next instalment.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from Rick and Morty.

Why is Rick and Morty not on tonight?

Rick and Morty season six has been airing every Sunday in the same timeslot since September 4.

Each episode has come out at 11pm ET/PT on Adult Swim in the USA and is simulcast at 4am BST in the UK on Mondays.

Unfortunately, fans were left disappointed last weekend when there was no new episode of Rick and Morty.

They will be left wanting more yet again this week as season six isn’t returning on Sunday, October 16.

READ MORE: Amanda Holden dealt brutal jibe by colleague during BBC show