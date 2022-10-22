Rugby World Cup: Scotland out after 57-0 thrashing by New Zealand; Wales lose 13-7 to Australia







Renee Holmes scored two tries for New Zealand in their latest bonus-point victory at the Rugby World Cup

Tournament hosts New Zealand racked up their third consecutive bonus point win of the Rugby World Cup with a 57-0 thrashing of Scotland, who have been eliminated.

The Black Ferns brushed Scotland aside with a devastating first-half display with Renee Holmes notching up 22 points, including two tries and six conversions, as the defending champions ran rampant.

Holmes’ first try put New Zealand in front in the second minute and Wayne Smith’s team were never challenged by a heavily out-gunned Scotland side.

Ayesha Leti-i’iga added the second eight minutes later and further tries from Sarah Hirini, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Theresa Fitzpatrick opened up a significant gap, before Renee Wickliffe scored twice late in the half.

Maiakawanakaulani Roos and Holmes crossed the line in the second half as the defending champions eased to victory.

Wales wait on other results after Australia loss

Australia booked their place in the quarter-finals and left Wales sweating on their future in the competition with a hard-fought 13-7 victory in Whangarei.

Two penalties from Lori Cramer were the difference between the teams, with the win ensuring the Australians finish second in Pool A behind already-qualified New Zealand.

The result leaves Wales, who picked up a losing bonus point, in third place in the standings. Ioan Cunningham’s side could still advance as one of the two best third-placed finishers, depending on the outcome other group matches.

Siwan Lillicrap and Wales can still make it through to the quarter-finals

Australians took the lead in the fifth minute when Iliseva Batibasaga gathered the ball at the back of a ruck before a dummied pass bought her the space to sprint under the posts to score, with Cramer striking a successful conversion.

Wales levelled in the 23rd minute when Sioned Harries touched down after a pick-and-go from close range, and Elinor Snowsill’s kick made it over the bar via the inside of the post.

Cramer’s sweetly struck penalty on the stroke of half-time gave the Australians a slender advantage at the interval before both teams cancelled each other out throughout the second half.

Wales were given late hope when Australian replacement Kaitlan Leaney was given a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Alex Callender with 10 minutes remaining, but Cramer’s penalty two minutes from time sealed the win.

Fiji, on four points in Pool C, need to beat France later on Saturday to have any chance of progressing. Defeat for Fiji would mean an England victory over South Africa on Sunday would be enough to see Wales through.