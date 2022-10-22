ScottishPower, SSE and Utility Warehouse – energy bill help

From October 1, the price of each kilowatt hour of electricity increased to 34p while gas prices shot up to 10p per kilowatt hour.

It means households will be faced with energy bills that are more than double what they were this time last year.

According to Ofgem, the average household in the UK has 2.4 people living in it and uses 2,900 kWh of electricity and 12,000 kWh of gas each year.

But if people use more than this they will pay more than the £2,500 price quoted for people with typical use.

