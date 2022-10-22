Should Queen Camilla drop ‘consort’ from title? – YOUR VERDICT





Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that Palace aides would be happy for Camilla to drop “consort” from her title if there is sufficient public support. One source claimed there is hope for this to occur before the coronation in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. They claimed that those around the King and Queen Consort are already “very relaxed” towards the use of the simpler title, and added that they intend for the public and press to adopt this. Another source claimed that Camilla’s full title of Queen Consort would remain for formal communications which include the Court Circular, written communications and notes about her royal engagements. READ MORE: Queen Mother would not approve of Camilla’s break in royal tradition

Consort is used to refer to the spouse of the ruling monarch and previous royals in this position have dropped this element of their names including the Queen Mother, Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra. Due to being the King’s second wife, Camilla was due to be known as “Princess Consort” when her husband took to the throne. However, the late monarch honoured Camilla with the “Queen Consort” title in February this year – on the 70th anniversary of her accession. Her Majesty said in a statement: “In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Other readers argued that the King’s wife was deserving of being known as Queen Camilla, with username anthonyl commenting: “Why not call her Queen. It’s about time we moved with the times surely?” Username pollylock said: “Why not? She has proved herself a loyal and discreet companion to His Majesty. She goes about her duties with dignity and grace.” And username Northern-Lass wrote: “Prince Philip wasn’t known as Prince Consort so why should Queen Camilla.” Meanwhile, username DonnaM12 said: “Camilla is the wife of the King and should style herself any way she wants.”