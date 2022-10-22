Skyrim mod adds an entire mage city with over 100 NPCs to Bethesda RPG

Skyrim mods never cease to amaze me. From fan-made Daedric DLC to the option to trade dragon slaying for a 9 to 5 desk job, the possibilities in Bethesda’s RPG game are endless. Some even try to stay in-lore too, like a newly released Skyrim mod that turns a location into a bustling Mage city with markets, an upcoming quest, and over 100 NPCs and 190 lines of dialogue.

Called “The City of Bromjunaar” and developed by Sdougiss, this mod transforms the location of Labyrinthian – which is between Solitude and Whiterun – into a re-settled city filled with plenty to do, with more on the way as well.

Now a “city for mages,” Labyrinthian is meant to act as a bigger reward for completing the College of Winterhold questline, as it becomes a brand-new location. There will also be a quest added in the future that should make you feel like a true Arch-mage thanks to the Skyrim mod. The new city is currently a playable space, but some kinks of the quest and mod itself need to be ironed out as of yet.

Bromjunaar has six houses, an alchemist shop, a market with six merchants, a blacksmith, a small dungeon, an inn, a castle that you own, a jail, and a mage academy. All of this is populated by a council of professors from the College of Winterhold, around 100 NPCs with over 190 voice lines, and functions much like any of the other major settlements in Skyrim.

So, there’s a lot on offer and more still to come with this Skyrim mod of a city for mages. In fact, Sdougiss went even further, explaining a little bit of the current state and lore of the city of Bromjunaar too. The city isn’t a political entity, with it being a neutral ground between Stormcloaks and Imperials, while Thalmor are refused entry to the city as well. Only magic users can live there, with magical experimentation and research to be conducted in specific areas, and Khajiit merchant caravans are welcome to stay as long as they like.

If you want to download this Skyrim mod, you can find it on Nexus Mods.

