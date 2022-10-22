Snoop Dogg Video Collab Combines ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ With Web3

Like coffee and donuts, Snoop Dogg and Web3 are quickly becoming a standard combination.

On Saturday, the well-known West Coast rapper released the music video for “Crip Ya Enthusiasm,” which featured a virtual performance recorded by Web3 company Astro Project. The business is also responsible for creating the video’s digital setting.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme song, which was remixed for the song, is a recurring theme in the music video, which was produced in Unreal Engine. From his attire to his distinctive hairline and glasses, comedian Larry David’s avatar resembles Snoop Dogg.

David is also not new to Web3. He appeared in an FTX commercial that earlier this year was shown to millions of homes during the Super Bowl. In addition, his TV show’s theme song was preserved as a 1-of-1 NFT.

The debut of the music video was timed with Astro Project’s distribution of 11,111 digital donuts, which function as digital keys that can be used to access the video’s materials, including 3D models and character animations.

Additionally, the business has made lessons and instructions available that show donut owners how to design custom Unreal Engine sceneries and animations.

Snoop Dogg and Gala Music provided a unique line of NFTs for its debut, allowing customers to buy items like individual tracks as digital collectibles. An NFT for the song Crip Ya Enthusiasm is now trading on OpenSea for 0.8 Ethereum, or slightly over $1,000, and the project has seen trade volume of 944 Ethereum, or $1.2 million.

He made plans to create a Los Angeles dessert shop with a real-world BAYC concept this past summer.

In the metaverse project The Sandbox, where one person spent the equivalent of $450,000 to be his neighbor, Snoop Dogg also owns virtual land. He has long been an NFT collector and, despite the market slump, he is still optimistic, claiming that it “weeded out” undesirable individuals and endeavors.

The actor Anthony Hopkins once asked the celebrity which NFT he should buy first, and a consumer group picked him out for his disproportionate influence on the market. The celebrity has developed into such a well-known voice in the Web3 arena.