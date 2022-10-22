Steam Deck Can Now List The Make And Model Of Each Component Part

Steam Deck can now show you the make and model of the component parts in your device.

To access this new feature, you’ll have to opt in to client beta services via the Steam Update Channel in settings. You can then access the component lookup view by clicking Settings, then System, then the Model/Serial Numbers button under the Hardware header. In this view, you can see the model and manufacture of the components in your Steam Deck without opening it up. The idea is to provide clarity as to what parts are in your specific Steam Deck as well as providing helpful information for Steam Deck owners who are looking to repair or replace components via iFixit.

The component list shows the parts that made up your specific Steam Deck when it was manufactured. That means if you replaced any parts or upgrading anything, the view will not reflect those changes.

Alongside this announcement on the Steam Deck blog, Valve announced that it has introduced an engineered foam solution to reduce fan noise. This solution is being applied to both models of fans currently used in the Steam Deck. In September, Valve opened Steam Deck repair centers and removed reservations, so you no longer have to wait if you want to order a Steam Deck.