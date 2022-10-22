Strictly’s Molly Rainford suffers blow before show sharing ‘wound’

Molly Rainford, 28, who is partnered with Carlos Gu on Strictly Come Dancing, showed off her “battle wounds” on Instagram yesterday. The singer took to the picture-sharing site and revealed she suffered a blunder while doing a camera run.

Taking to her stories, the singer spoke candidly with her 115,000 followers, as she shared her issue behind the scenes on Friday night.

Showing off her platinum blonde hair, Molly mused: “So I’ve just finished my camera run and I’ve got the battle wound to prove it.”

She lifted her hand towards the camera and showed a cut on her hand.

Speaking of her gruelling training schedule, the amateur dancer added: “So, yeah… I’m tired.”

READ MORE: Paul McCartney’s lookalike son James, 45, makes very rare appearance