Struggling with Wordle 491 on October 23? Hints to help solve answer

Wordle 491 is the daily Wordle challenge for October 23. And if you’re worried about losing your winning streak, Express Online is here to help you figure out the answer. Just head to the bottom of the page, where you’ll find a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues to help you keep the winning streak alive. Still struggling? Head even further down the page for the answer to Wordle 491 on October 23.

The aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses, which is not as easy as it sounds.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 491 hints, check out the latest clues for the October 23 puzzle below…