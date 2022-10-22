Struggling with Wordle 491 on October 23? Hints to help solve answer

Wordle 491 is the daily Wordle challenge for October 23. And if you’re worried about losing your winning streak, Express Online is here to help you figure out the answer. Just head to the bottom of the page, where you’ll find a selection of spoiler-free hints and clues to help you keep the winning streak alive. Still struggling? Head even further down the page for the answer to Wordle 491 on October 23.
The aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses, which is not as easy as it sounds.
To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.
An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.
If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.
Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 491 hints, check out the latest clues for the October 23 puzzle below…
General Wordle tips and tricks…
• Don’t use the same letter twice in your opening guess.
• Try to use a couple of vowels in your first guess, particularly ‘A’ and ‘E’.
• Avoid letters such as ‘X’, ‘Z’ and ‘Q’ until later on, when you have a better idea what the answer is.
• ‘RAISE’ is a good word to start with, while ‘TOUCH’ is a decent second guess. If you really want to become a Wordle master, these are four of the best starting words to use.
• Check out the daily hints provided by Express Online below…
Wordle 491 hints and clues for October 23…
1. Wordle 491 starts with the letter M.
2. Wordle 491 contains one vowel.
3. Ancient Egyptians will get this one.
