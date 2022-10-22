Surprising Horror Movie Taking Over Netflix Top 10

It’s the spooky season which means that people are around the world are looking for new horror movies to enjoy on their streaming platforms, but even with that in mind it makes very little sense why 2014’s Dracula Untold would be holding its own on the Netflix Top 10. Eight years old as of this writing, and sitting at a dreadful 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, the Legendary Pictures reboot of Bram Stoker’s vampire was a decent hit at the box office when it debuted but largely found itself forgotten to time. Despite that it has been hovering near the top of the Netflix Top 10 for almost a week.

Directed by Gary Shore, to date his only release feature film as a director, Dracula Untold starred Luke Evans as Vlad The Impaler, the historical figure it was said inspired the Dracula story and who gains the powers of the vampire and becomes that iconic character in the film. Mixing the horror aesthetics of vampire tales with an almost superhero-origin story, the film really was unlike any other Dracula movie that had been made, partially because it featured huge battles and a $70 million budget. The film would go on to make just over $217 million globally. Dracula Untold also starred Dominic Cooper, Sarah Gadon, and Charles Dance.

Some fans may recall that upon its release, Dracula Untold arrived in theaters a couple of years before Tom Cruise’s The Mummy was set to kick off Universal’s “Dark Universe” brand of classic monster reboots. There was a lot of discussion at the time if Dracula Untold would become part of that cinematic universe, with a lot of “will they/won’t they” bandied about regarding its status. A post-credit scene flipping ahead to modern day was even included in the film, but after it was confirmed to not be part of the Dark Universe and failed to materialize a sequel of its own, Dracula Untold became a singular story that wasn’t a part of any franchise.

As of this writing Dracula Untold is sitting as the #6 movie on Netflix in the United States, but has been as high as #4 just five days ago. The best way to explain how the film is where it’s at with Netflix’s streaming audience is that it arrived on the service back on Sunday, October 16, with new titles frequently making their way into Netflix’s Top 10. You can see what the Top 10 Netflix movies are currently below.