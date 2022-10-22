TakeNote: Jazz may have lost their hashtag to Apple

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook meets the students of the Apple Academy at the Federico II University, in Naples, Italy, Sept. 29, 2022. Cook used the #TakeNote during a presentation Tuesday, prompting a reaction from Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith (inset), Oct. 18, 2022 | Photos by Alessandro Garofalo (Cook) and Rick Bowmer (Smith), The Associated Press, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Take note: The Utah Jazz evidently need a new hashtag.

The team’s long-used hashtag — #TakeNote — was used by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a tweet on Tuesday, accompanied by an Apple logo emoji. It raises questions about how the phrase will be used in the team’s marketing plans going forward.

“That was weird. I saw that when you all did,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said Tuesday at a Salt Lake City news conference unrelated to hashtag matters. “Got to look into it.”

Cook and Smith are friends; Cook has even sat courtside with Smith for at least one Jazz game.

Apple Inc. unveiled the latest innovations with its iPad and Apple TV products on Tuesday, and Cook’s early morning tweet with the hashtag and a short video that also made use of the “Take Note” phrase was basically the kickoff to his company’s announcements.

The Jazz have “#TakeNote” on multiple displays in their arena, plus they have used it on merchandise. The team started using the hashtag in 2016, got away from it briefly and began using it again in 2019.

And just last week, the Jazz announced a partnership with Utah-based company Chatbooks — including a promotion where Chatbooks would “display a collage of fans’ social media photos” on the video boards hanging over center court.

The plan was to tell fans to post photos on social media with the #TakeNote hashtag to have them considered for those collages.

Jazz GM signs multiyear contract

The Jazz also announced they have signed general manager Justin Zanik to a multiyear deal as he continues the franchise’s roster makeover.

Zanik just finished a busy offseason after dealing All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and breaking up the nucleus of a roster that had been to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons. The franchise also parted ways with veteran coach Quin Snyder, bringing in former Spurs and Celtics assistant Will Hardy.

Gobert was dealt to the Timberwolves while Mitchell is now with the Cavaliers.

Zanik is entering his fourth season as the general manager. He came to the franchise in 2013 as an assistant general manager before taking the same role with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016. He returned to the Jazz in 2017 and was elevated to GM in 2019.

“Justin’s basketball acumen, ability to create meaningful relationships throughout the league, and management of our front office are invaluable assets,” Jazz executive Danny Ainge said. “We’re thrilled that he’ll continue to lead the team.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.