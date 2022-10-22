Tennis Combines for Two 9-0 Sweeps at Manhattanville – New Jersey City University Athletics

PURCHASE, N.Y. — The New Jersey City University men’s and women’s tennis teams combined for a spectacular day of play on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Gothic Knights traveled up to Manhattanville College for each programs’ first-ever meeting with the Valiants, and proceeded to top the host teams in respective 9-0 sweeps.

The NJCU women (2-0) dropped just six total games in eight of the day’s nine matches against Manhattanville (0-10). Starting with doubles, sophomore Vanshita Malhotra (Barwala, India/DAV Model School) and freshman Mar Julia (Barcelona, Spain/INS Sant Quirze) teamed up at #3 to finish first with an 8-0 sweep, followed by the same result at second doubles as senior Eliza Clamor (Auckland, New Zealand/Rangitoto College) and sophomore Sara Zorzan (Milan, Italy/Liceo Falcone Borsellino) paired up there. Finally, junior Giada Zorzan (Milan, Italy/Liceo dello Sport Marco Pantani) and freshman Sophia Jurina (Munich, Germany/Carl-Spitzweg-Gymnasium) teams up for the 8-1 win at first singles.

Clamor kicked things off with a scoreless straight-set win at second singles for NJCU, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 win at third singles for Malhotra. Giada Zorzan (Milan, Italy/Liceo dello Sport Marco Pantani) lost just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 win at first singles next before her younger sister Sara won at fourth singles, 6-2, 6-0. Junior closed out her win at fifth singles with a scoreless sweep, as well. Julia had the most contested match of the day at sixth singles but managed to take down her foe from the Valiants in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8, after coming from behind.

On the men’s side of things, Jersey City (2-0) gave up a few more games to the Valiants (0-2) but still picked up the 9-0 sweep. Third doubles was first to finish as sophomore Joaquin Pluis (Buenos Aires, Argentina/Santa Felicitas) and freshman Pedro Caro-Accino Roca (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain/British School of Gran Canaria) teamed up there for an 8-2 win. Senior Ryan Weiss (Mullica Hill, N.J./Clearview Regional) and junior Jordi Julia (Barcelona, Spain/IES Sant Quirze del Valles) paired together for second doubles and were next to finish with an 8-4 victory. Finally, juniors Nico Teynie (Rouen, France/Lycée Val de Seine) and Alejandro Ley (Las Palmas, Spain/I.E.S. Politécnico) closed out with an 8-3 win to put NJCU up 3-0.

Ley kicked off second singles with a 6-0, 6-3 win, followed by Teynie who won 6-3, 6-3 at first singles. Weiss played in the day’s only three-setter, but came out on top (6-2, 6-7, 10-4) at third singles. Fourth singles saw Julia win 6-1, 6-4 before Caro-Accino Roca swept his foe at sixth singles, 6-0, 6-0. The last match to end on the day was Pluis at fifth singles, who won 6-0, 6-1.

Up Next:

The women’s squad’s Fall season has come to a close, while the men have one more match on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts in Jersey City, N.J., against Yeshiva University.

