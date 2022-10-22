Categories
Sports

Tennis Combines for Two 9-0 Sweeps at Manhattanville – New Jersey City University Athletics


PURCHASE, N.Y. — The New Jersey City University men’s and women’s tennis teams combined for a spectacular day of play on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Gothic Knights traveled up to Manhattanville College for each programs’ first-ever meeting with the Valiants, and proceeded to top the host teams in respective 9-0 sweeps.

The NJCU women (2-0) dropped just six total games in eight of the day’s nine matches against Manhattanville (0-10). Starting with doubles, sophomore Vanshita Malhotra (Barwala, India/DAV Model School) and freshman Mar Julia (Barcelona, Spain/INS Sant Quirze) teamed up at #3 to finish first with an 8-0 sweep, followed by the same result at second doubles as senior Eliza Clamor (Auckland, New Zealand/Rangitoto College) and sophomore Sara Zorzan (Milan, Italy/Liceo Falcone Borsellino) paired up there. Finally, junior Giada Zorzan (Milan, Italy/Liceo dello Sport Marco Pantani) and freshman Sophia Jurina (Munich, Germany/Carl-Spitzweg-Gymnasium) teams up for the 8-1 win at first singles.

Clamor kicked things off with a scoreless straight-set win at second singles for NJCU, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 win at third singles for Malhotra. Giada Zorzan (Milan, Italy/Liceo dello Sport Marco Pantani) lost just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 win at first singles next before her younger sister Sara won at fourth singles, 6-2, 6-0. Junior closed out her win at fifth singles with a scoreless sweep, as well. Julia had the most contested match of the day at sixth singles but managed to take down her foe from the Valiants in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 10-8, after coming from behind.

On the men’s side of things, Jersey City (2-0) gave up a few more games to the Valiants (0-2) but still picked up the 9-0 sweep. Third doubles was first to finish as sophomore Joaquin Pluis (Buenos Aires, Argentina/Santa Felicitas) and freshman Pedro Caro-Accino Roca (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain/British School of Gran Canaria) teamed up there for an 8-2 win. Senior Ryan Weiss (Mullica Hill, N.J./Clearview Regional) and junior Jordi Julia (Barcelona, Spain/IES Sant Quirze del Valles) paired together for second doubles and were next to finish with an 8-4 victory. Finally, juniors Nico Teynie (Rouen, France/Lycée Val de Seine) and Alejandro Ley (Las Palmas, Spain/I.E.S. Politécnico) closed out with an 8-3 win to put NJCU up 3-0.

Ley kicked off second singles with a 6-0, 6-3 win, followed by Teynie who won 6-3, 6-3 at first singles. Weiss played in the day’s only three-setter, but came out on top (6-2, 6-7, 10-4) at third singles. Fourth singles saw Julia win 6-1, 6-4 before Caro-Accino Roca swept his foe at sixth singles, 6-0, 6-0. The last match to end on the day was Pluis at fifth singles, who won 6-0, 6-1.

Up Next:
The women’s squad’s Fall season has come to a close, while the men have one more match on Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Lincoln Park Tennis Courts in Jersey City, N.J., against Yeshiva University.
 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.