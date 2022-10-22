The Crown is ‘right’ to ‘recreate’ Diana interview, expert claims

A royal expert has claimed Netflix is “quite right” to include Princess Diana’s tell-all interview with journalist Martin Bashir as it is “part of the royal story”. In 1995, just two years before her tragic death, Princess Diana sat down for the controversial interview with Mr Bashir. The interview has since been deemed highly controversial and, acccording to reports, Prince William isn’t happy that Netflix is deciding to include a recreation of the interview in their upcoming series. However, speaking on GB News, royal expert and author Tom Bower claimed that Netflix is “quite right” to include the interview in their storyline as the original interview is “part of the royal story”.

After being asked whether The Crown’s decision to include the interview in its upcoming episodes is potentially “very insensitive”, Mr Bower said: “I am a great believer in freedom of speech and freedom of broadcast.

“I do think The Crown has an absolute right to be broadcast.”

He added: “[Diana] gave the interview and what she said, she believed.

“Therefore, to actually consign this interview to history and to somehow suggest that it should never be seen again is ridiculous.

