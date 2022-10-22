Categories
Entertainment

‘Top Gun’ Lifted to Most In-Demand Classic Movie on Streaming by ‘Maverick’ Popularity | Charts


Paramount+ and HBO Max’s catalogs have the most demand for movies over 20 years old

Unsurprisingly, the most in-demand classic movie in September was “Top Gun,” which is still riding the high off its renewed relevance following the release of “Top Gun: Maverick” earlier this year. 

While the original “Top Gun” had 44.9 times the average movie demand (impressive for a film over 35 years old), “Maverick” is still flying higher with 92 times the demand for the month, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

