Tottenham Women 0-3 Man City Women: Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp power Gareth Taylor’s side to second WSL victory

Khadija Shaw’s ruthless double and a signature Lauren Hemp strike earned Manchester City a convincing 3-0 win over Tottenham as they continued to get their Women’s Super League campaign back on course after a disappointing start.

Having begun the season with back-to-back defeats, Gareth Taylor’s side have recovered impressively to earn maximum spoils from their proceeding two encounters, seeing off both Leicester and Spurs.

Shaw, scoring her 13th goal in as many starts, made the initial breakthrough in the 42nd minute, glancing a header beyond Becky Spencer from Alex Greenwood’s pinpoint delivery, before firing an emphatic second into the bottom corner of Spencer’s net two minutes after the restart.

The forward had chances to complete her treble, but was guilty of wastefulness when teed up by the mazy run of midfielder Laura Coombs, eventually dragging her shot uncharacteristically wide of the mark.

Hemp rounded off a conmprehensive attacking display in the 76th minute, squeezing home a fierce low drive from a tight angle to put the gloss on a particularly complete away performance from rejuvenated City, who rise to sixth in the table as a result.

More to follow…

