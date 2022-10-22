Ukraine Army eliminates about 67,070 enemy troops

Russia has already lost about 67,070 troops in Ukraine (+320 over the past day).

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Between February 24, 2022 and October 22, 2022, the enemy’s total combat losses included also 2,579 tanks (+6 over the past day), 5,266 armored fighting vehicles (+8), 1,653 artillery systems (+5), 373 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 189 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 270 aircraft (+1), 243 helicopters, 4,021 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+15), 16 warships/boats, 1,341 unmanned aerial vehicles (+16), 148 special equipment units (+1). A total of 329 enemy cruise missiles were shot down.

The data are yet to be updated.

