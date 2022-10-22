Ukraine war: Path of further escalation ‘must be reversed’, Security Council hears

Rosemary DiCarlo was briefing the Security Council alongside the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, who said that with each passing day, UN teams on the ground were facing “new dimensions to the emergency.”

“We are on a path of further escalation, which can only cause more suffering to the people of Ukraine, Russia, and the rest of the world”, Ms. DiCarlo told ambassadors.

Nuclear plant ‘catastrophe’

Warning against further talk of any nonconventional weapons use on the battlefield, she singled out the risk posed by military activity around the Russian-held Zaphorizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Whether intentional, or accidental, any further damage, “could have catastrophic consequences. Any military activity against, from or near the site, must cease immediately.”

As of 18 October, official UN figures show 15,956 civilian casualties so far: 6,322 killed and 9,634 injured since Russia’s invasion of 24 February. At least 397 children have been killed in the war since 24 February. The actual figures are likely much higher, she said.

Targeting power stations

The Political Affairs chief said Russia’s new missile offensive targeting civilian infrastructure in towns and cities in recent days, since the explosion on the bridge to Crimea, was a concerning development.

These attacks threaten to expose millions of civilians to extreme hardship and even life-endangering conditions over the freezing winter, she said, reminding that under international humanitarian law, attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited.

Security Council Meets on Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine

Impunity cannot prevail

She said accountability for international crimes committed during the war, “remains crucial, as new allegations of atrocities have emerged in areas that have recently returned to Ukrainian Government control. We must not let impunity prevail.”

She noted the global impact of the war in Ukraine is “substantial and growing”, calling for the extension of the UN-led Black Sea Grain Initiative to export vital foodstuffs markets in need.

Extend grain deal exports

“To maintain food security worldwide, it is critical that the intiative be extended beyond November. It is equally critical that there be unimpeded access to Russian food and fertlizers.

“The United Nations will spare no effort to achieve greater food security for all populations.”

She said the General Assembly had been clear that so-called referendums and attempted annexations of southern and eastern regions in Ukraine by Russia, had “no validity under international law and do not form the basis for any alteration of the status of these regions of Ukraine.”

The Assembly has also expressed strong support for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution of the conflict through political dialogue, negotiation, mediation and other peaceful means, “with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and in accordance with the principles of the Charter.”

An end to the war based on the Charter and international law, was “the surest way to ensure that the tremendous suffering of civilians in Ukraine will cease.”

Security Council Meets on Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine

Humanitarian catastrophe

UN Resident Coordinator Denise Brown said Russia’s continuing offensive was now in its 239th day.

“The people of Ukraine are under tremendous stress. Mental health issues are emerging, and this will be one of the most devastating and long-lasting legacies of this war.

The sheer depth of the humanitarian catastrophe is staggering.”

Almost 18 million people – more than 40 per cent of the entire Ukrainian population – now need humanitarian assistance, with 14 million forced to flee their homes, including 6.2 million internally displaced, and nearly 7.7 million refugees.

She said according to UNICEF, some 5.7 million school children have been affected since the start of the war.