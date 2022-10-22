US TV talk show quotes Prince Harry to justify The Crown controversy

Joy Behar, a panellist on US TV talk show The View, disagreed with Dame Judi Dench’s warning about The Crown, suggesting the show does not need a disclaimer. This comes amid growing commentary surrounding the upcoming fifth season of the hit Netflix show. Dame Judi Dench accused the show of “crude sensationalism”, as she called for a disclaimer “for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people so dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation in the eyes of its British subscribers”.

But Ms Behar said that “anyone with a brain” would understand what’s accurate and not.

Fellow panellist Sunni Hostin also defended the show’s reported plan to show the timeline leading up to Princess Diana’s death.

The Crown has already vowed not to re-create the car-crash that killed Princess Diana in 1997.

Ms Hostin used Prince Harry’s own words to justify The Crown’s treatment of Diana, despite concerns in the Royal Family, as she added that “history is ugly sometimes”.

