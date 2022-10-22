Will Mellor to miss out on Strictly final after ‘mistakes’ exposed

Will Mellor, who has been the favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing, was dealt a blow last weekend after admitting he was suffering from the flu. This meant the actor was bedbound and was unable to put as many hours into rehearsals. However, this didn’t stop Will as he still put everything into his performance last weekend.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, body language expert Darren Stanton analysed Will’s performance last weekend, admitting the star could be at risk.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren said Will’s nerves could be having an impact on the actor’s place in the competition.

“Will is allowing his nerves to get the better of him now he is a few weeks into the competition,” the expert began.

“While he usually uses his humour and personality to navigate himself through difficult situations, this competition is about sheer hard work and performance.

