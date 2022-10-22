Would you switch to an electric car over a hybrid? POLL





Record numbers of motorists are making the switch to greener vehicles, with the RAC reporting that a new low of 41 percent of drivers are likely to have a petrol vehicle as their next car. But would you switch to an electric car over a hybrid? Vote in our poll.

Last month, the UK registered the millionth plug-in electric vehicle, and nearly 250,000 electric vehicles have joined Britain’s roads in the first nine months of 2022. However, hybrid and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) are still a small proportion of the 40 million cars on the road, with just 5.5 percent market share. Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders also show that full battery-powered electric vehicles account for 17 percent of the market. In September, electric car registrations outperformed other vehicle types with a 16.5 percent increase compared to 2021. Yet over the same period PHEVs saw a 11.5 percent drop. READ MORE: ‘Huge wave’ of EVs expected on UK roads ahead of 2030 car ban

Editorial Director at The Car Expert Stuart Masson commented on the decline in the popularity of hybrids, saying: “British buyers are turning their backs on PHEVs and making the leap to fully electric cars.” He explained: “Previously seen as the best of both worlds, buyers are viewing PHEVs differently now. This isn’t necessarily really bad news for car manufacturers because many of them are making huge profits and buyers are choosing smaller, greener and cheaper models which actually suit their needs.” The RAC claims that 14 percent of drivers will have an electric car next, while a further 29 percent intend to switch to a hybrid vehicle. RAC spokesman Simon Williams said: “It’s great to see an increasing proportion of drivers saying they will go electric next time they change their vehicles, with more than twice as many saying their next vehicles will be zero-emission than before the pandemic.” DON’T MISS: Popular electric cars hit by ‘unreasonable’ 18-month wait times [REPORT]

Electric car drivers facing ‘uncertainty’ over home charging costs [INSIGHT]

Clever fuel-saving cleaning hack can save drivers £200 a year [ADVICE]

Hybrid vehicles are powered by a small battery working in combination with a petrol or diesel engine, whereas a PHEV has a larger battery which requires drivers to charge externally. Electric vehicles solely rely on batteries and must be plugged in to charge. In a bid to meet net-zero targets, the UK Government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030. To help reduce emissions all new cars and vans sold after 2035, must be purely electric. Hybrid vehicles can be sold until 2035 provided they can cover a “significant distance” in zero-emission mode. So what do YOU think? Would you switch to an electric car over a hybrid? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comment section below.