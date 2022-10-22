‘Yellowstone’ Fans, You Can Watch the Season 5 Premiere Ahead of Everyone Else

Yellowstone fans have had one thing on their minds since last season’s finale—when is season 5 set to premiere?! And their loyalty is unquestionable: the series has gone on to break numerous streaming records, apparently catching the eye of a big-named movie theater company.

What does that mean, you ask? Well, the acclaimed show took to its official Twitter account and retweeted a post by AMC Theatres with a special announcement.

This content is imported from twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Be one of the first to see the Season 5 Premiere of #YellowstoneTV […] at the ONLY advance double screening. Get your tickets now!” the tweet wrote.

AMC essentially announced that even though Yellowstone does not premiere until Sunday, November 13—the American entertainment company will be offering tickets to a sneak-peak two weeks ahead.

AMC also acknowledged the same perk is also available for Paramount+’s upcoming show, Tulsa King, which stars Sylvester Stallone and debuts on Paramount+ on November 13. The two shows (created by show-runner Taylor Sheridan) will debut their teaser the same night as a part of an “advance double screening.”

Tickets are on sale now, which you can purchase on AMC’s website. Choose your local participating theater and order tickets for $15 each.

Adding more to the fun, Yellowstone fans who plan to attend the AMC preview of the show are encouraged to participate in a costume contest. Yes, you read that right! If you attend the event dressed up as John Dutton, Rip Wheeler, or literally any of your favorite Yellowstone characters—you have the chance to win a Yellowstone merchandise pack. (Luckily for you, we have a costume guide for all of our Yellowstone followers out there. 😉) Just tweet a photo of your outfit with “#YellowstoneAMC” in your caption, and consider yourself entered!

Josiah Soto is the assistant editor of news and social for The Pioneer Woman. He helps manage the website’s social channels, in addition to writing high-performing news and entertainment content daily.