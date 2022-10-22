Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date, Trailer, Plot & Latest News

Our readers support us. This post may contain affiliate links. We earn from qualifying purchases. Learn More

The popular Paramount Network series Yellowstone has released four seasons since its premiere in 2018.

In the center of this modern-day Western is the Dutton family, who owns the largest cattle ranch in the state of Montana.

However, such a privilege comes at a great cost, as we all learn throughout the show. Keeping a ranch the size of Rhode Island in the family is a constant struggle that involves negotiating with neighbors, pulling strings, and eliminating enemies at all costs.

The Yellowstone series is the brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and stars Kevin Costner in the lead role of John Dutton.

An accompanying Yellowstone prequel series 1883 has already been released, with 1932 coming in December, and a spin-off series titled 6666 is currently in the making.

Yellowstone Season 5 Release Date

Yellowstone Season 5 will premiere with a two-hour episode at 8 pm ET on Sunday, November 13, 2022, on Paramount Plus. UK fans will have to until November 14 to watch on Paramount Plus.

US 13 November (8 pm ET) UK 14 November (1 am GMT) Canada 13 November (8 pm ET) Australia 14 November (10 am AET)

Instead of the usual 9-10 episodes, Yellowstone Season 5 will have 14 episodes. The episodes will air in two parts of 7 episodes, the first airing this summer, and the other will likely be a month later.

Thanks to Paramount Network’s generous funding, fans will be able to enjoy an extended season of their favorite show this year.

The upgrade clearly reflects the success of Yellowstone over the past few years that has generated a demand for more cowboy drama.

While we wait, you can watch the first 4 seasons of Yellowstone for free on Peacock, Philo, or Fubo TV. These online streaming services all offer a free trial and plans for all budgets with the option to cancel at any time.

Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer

Paramount released the official trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 on the 29th of September.

The trailer shows us John Dutton being sworn in as governor. Most of the trailer centered around this, so we can tell Season 5 will focus more on John Dutton’s governorship, and it’s implications for the Dutton family.

Yellowstone Season 5 Plot

The last season of Yellowstone has left us with several open-ended storylines that demand closure.

As many of you will know, John Dutton has declared his candidacy for governor and will run his campaign in the upcoming season.

There are also rumors of him starting a romance with activist leader Summer Higgins, who is facing jail time after several arrests.

Then there is Jamie who has just been ruined by Beth and faces an uncertain future. He certainly won’t be continuing his political career, which raises the question, how will he provide for Christina and their infant son?

Moreover, with Beth fired from Market Equities, her next move is all but a mystery. She now also has Carter to think about, whose place in the Dutton family is still uncertain.

Last season, Kayce Dutton went on a vision quest of sorts that left him with more unanswered questions.

He currently has a stable role as livestock commissioner, with some local ranchers wanting him to run for governor. Will he retreat and take a deeper plunge into his past or take the leap for the greater good?

Last but not least, there is Jimmy and his fiancé Emily who left the Yellowstone ranch to start a new life in Texas. Will we see more of the couple in Season 5, or is their storyline reserved for the upcoming spin-off 6666?

Fingers crossed, we’ll get answers to these questions and more in Yellowstone Season 5.

Yellowstone Cast for Season 5

Fans will be relieved to know that all members of the main cast will return in the new season of Yellowstone. After all, they are essential for drawing the final conclusion of the show, should Season 5 be the last season of Yellowstone.

Here are the main cast returning for Yellowstone Season 5

Kevin Costner (John Dutton)

Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton)

Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton)

Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton)

Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler)

Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton)

Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton)

Forrie J. Smith (Lloyd Pierce)

Ryan Bingham (Walker)

Denim Richards (Colby)

Jen Landon (Teeter)

Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom)

Ian Bohen (Ryan)

Finn Little (Carter)

There are also the main players we see outside the ranch, which include Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater) and Moses Brings Plenty (Mo) from the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, as well as Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) and Piper Perabo (Summer Higgins).

Finally, fans will be excited to find out that Paramount Network has promoted guest stars Kathryn Kelly (Emily) and Jen Landon (Teeter) to series regulars.

We can’t wait to see what more these fantastic characters will bring to the show!

