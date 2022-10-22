“Yellowstone,” “Tulsa King” Hit Cinemas

Ahead of their debuts, AMC Theaters has announced that both the fifth season premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of the Sylvester Stallone-led series “Tulsa King” will be coming to cinemas early.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both Taylor Sheridan-created series in over 100 AMC theaters for a one-night-only event next Saturday (October 29th).

The screenings will be held two weeks before both episodes have their TV debuts on the Paramount Network on November 13th. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app.

Fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win series merchandise.

Source: AMC