10 Scariest Black & White Horror Movies (Made After 1970)

This article contains descriptions of graphic violence and torture.

Disney+ is set to release its Marvel werewolf special, Werewolf By Night, on October 7th. Director Michael Giacchino reportedly wanted to make a classic black and white horror and the newly released official trailer seemingly makes it look perfect for fans of werewolf and vampire movies of old. But these classic black and white horror movies span many subgenres. From Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho to Robert Wise’s The Haunting, they’ve been the blueprint of horror film-making, yet have been fairly forgotten over the years, with the majority of directors rarely using this medium to their advantage in their works.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Over the years, however, there have been some directors that have continued to use black and white. From the 1977 film Eraserhead to the 2019 film The Lighthouse, many modern horror movie directors have chosen to use black and white and this has only added a deeper feeling and meaning to the picture, overall.





Pi (1998)

A 1998 psychological thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky, Pi is a black and white film that follows a number whiz who discovers a mysterious new number. After sharing his discovery with others, he finds himself targeted and hunted by those who seek to take what’s his. The film expounds on the terrifying nature of man and greed regarding the lengths many individuals went through to profit off the main character’s discovery.

RELATED: 10 Sexiest Horror & Thriller Movies Of All Time

Aronofsky does a great job of incorporating the right amount of horror that doesn’t overshadow meaning. From the main character taking a drill to his head signifying that some things should be left unknown to finding peace in the unknown, Pi is one of the scariest horror films out there and fans can find it on Pluto TV.

The Addiction (1995)

The Addiction is a 1995 black-and-white film that stars Lili Taylor and Christopher Walken. Directed by Abel Ferrara, the American vampire horror film follows a grad student who’s recently been turned into a vampire and trying to come to terms with her new reality while dealing with her constant craving for human blood.

One of the scariest moments in the film comes when Kathleen and her victims attack an entire room of people in one of the bloodiest scenes in the film, and only then, does Kathleen feel guilty about her actions. The Addiction explores the dynamic concept of guilt and self-realization that makes self-reflection a scary thought. Considered one of Lili Taylor’s best movies, The Addiction is a cinematic masterpiece portraying different meanings for many people, leaving the true meaning up for interpretation.

Darling (2015)

After becoming the caretaker of a New York mansion with a troubled past, a young woman descends into madness and loses her grip on reality in the 2015 psychological horror film, Darling. Spanning over six chapters, in one scene of the film, Darling stabs a man mid-conversation after she invites him back to the mansion and mutilates his body.

RELATED: The 10 Most Calamitous Dates In Horror Movies Like My Bloody Valentine

The film’s use of black and white deeply unveils the scary nature of curiosity and madness through the actions of Darling herself. The film is currently available on Pluto TV for fans that wish to experience one of the scariest horror films that mirror the classic 1960 film, Psycho.

Eraserhead (1977)

Eraserhead is a classic American horror film that not only exudes scary but is also strangely beautiful. The black-and-white film follows a man that’s dealing with the stresses of life while also trying to handle becoming a first-time father to his otherworldly offspring. The film is one of the best horror movies about fatherhood, yet it doesn’t shy away from showing some pretty horrific imagery that will scare viewers.

From the Lady in the Radiator stomping on miniature replicas of the main character to Eraserhead mutilating his creature-like offspring, the film portrays a deep and scary view of parenting. Released in 1977, Eraserhead made over $7 million at the box office with a $10,000 budget.

The Human Centipede 2 (2011)

Not as original as the first film, The Human Centipede 2 dives into the life of an intellectually impaired and unhinged mama’s boy who goes on a killing and collecting spree because he was fascinated with the first The Human Centipede film. A highly criticized film, The Human Centipede 2 embraced explicit body horror and violence that in itself, was scary.

RELATED: 10 Worst Horror Movies Of The 2010s (According To Metacritic)

From one scene depicting the kidnappings of each victim to the brutal mutilation inflicted on each of them, the black-and-white cinematography plays on the terror and debauchery depicted throughout the film. Although the film lacks a story compared to the original, there is no denying it makes up for it in its depravity.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Being one of the most profitable horror films to date, The Blair Witch Project is still one of the scariest horror films available. The film follows three film students who go missing in some Maryland woods in 1994, and the film follows along after the group’s equipment is found a year later.

What makes the film so terrifying is the use of the first-person point of view throughout the film. This medium pushes the perspective of reality leaving the viewers uncomfortable and doubting whether what they are seeing is real or not. The Blair Witch Project is a low-budget film that struck gold at the box office and continues to give newer horror films a run for their money.

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

A chilling, yet, somber black and white horror film, The Eyes Of My Mother dives into the life of a young girl growing up on a secluded farm with her mother and father who teaches her all about the human anatomy. After her mother is brutally murdered, the young girl grows to be a sadistic killer herself, murdering anyone that crosses her path.

One of the scariest moments happens around the beginning of the film when the young girl chains her mother’s murderer up in their barn and cuts out his eyes and vocal cords, choosing to keep him as her friend. Her fear of being left alone contradicts her murderous tendencies, yet this is what makes the film terrifying. The Eyes Of My Mother is a horror movie that explores the scary side of loneliness and the fear of abandonment.

November (2017)

November is a 2017 Estonian fantasy horror film that explores a 19th-century village wrought with supernatural creatures and darkness that leaves the villagers resorting to any means to survive.

The plot alone carries one of the scariest elements of the film, with love being a gateway to hell. Each of the main characters relinquishes their souls to achieve the love they feel they deserve, and in turn, this leads them both to their ultimate deaths.

The Lighthouse (2019)

Considered one of the most polarizing films of the millennium, so far, The Lighthouse stars the talented Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in a story that explores two lighthouse keepers as they descend into madness while being stranded on a small isolated island.

The aspect ratio of the film pushes the perspective of the two men as being claustrophobic and contained. From the end scene of Pattinson’s character being pecked at by gulls to the scenes where the two men each think about killing the other, the film is a masterpiece of not only horror but a psychological thriller, as well.

Antichrist (2009)

The cinematography in the 2009 horror movie Antichrist is otherworldly. The film follows a married couple dealing with the recent loss of their son by an accidental death. The couple retreats to a cabin in the woods which brings out the dark desires in each of them and pushes each to engage in some terrifying acts.

With the film having a prologue, four chapters, and an epilogue, the switch between black and white and color brings home the storytelling of what has led the couples down the dark path they are now on. From the wife brutally attacking the husband to the use of animals in a terrifying manner, Antichrist received mixed reviews upon its release and can be regarded by some as one the most terrifying viewing experiences.

NEXT: 10 Scariest Horror Movie Trailers Of All Time Ranked