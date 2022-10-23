2025 S Faheem Delane enjoys Virginia Tech environment, seeing his brother perform in latest visit

Olney (MD) Our Lady Good Counsel Class of 2025 defensive back Faheem Delane is already one of the nation’s best prospects with scholarship offers from Alabama, LSU, Boston College, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and others.

Delane, the younger brother of Virginia Tech true freshman defensive back Mansoor Delane, will have his pick of programs when it comes time for him to make his college decision.

Recently, the 6-foot 2-inch safety visited Virginia Tech to see his brother in action as the Hokies hosted Miami. The older Delane recorded four tackles in Virginia Tech’s 20-14 loss to the Hurricanes.

Despite the loss, the younger Delane had a great time back in Blacksburg.

“Great environment and it definitely was fun to see my brother ball out,” Delane said over text message.

“It was definitely good seeing my brother ball at the next level,” he added. “It’s something we dreamed of as kids.”

During the visit, the younger Delane was impressed with Virginia Tech’s fans and the overall environment inside Lane Stadium. He also was able to spend some time with Brent Pry and his staff during his time on campus and was impressed with the coaching staff as well.

“I talked to Coach Pry, Coach Prioleau, and Coach Jones,” he said. “The message they told me was that they need people like me to come to VT to change the culture.”

While unranked at the moment, Delane is expected to be a blue chip recruit in the 2025 recruiting class.