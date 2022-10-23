Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta names two issues as Jesus drought continues

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has lamented two aspects of his side’s performance in Sunday’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Southampton. Gabriel Jesus contributed to wastefulness in front of goal, continuing his frustrating drought as the Gunners dropped points for just the second time this season at St. Mary’s.

Jesus’ run without scoring extended to five games on the south coast as he failed to take advantage of Arsenal’s large spells on top against Southampton. And after full-time, his side’s lack of clinical finishing was one of two issues Arteta expressed annoyance over.

The Spanish coach accepted that you ‘pay the price’ in the Premier League for not putting away chances. And he also rued how easily the visitors lost possession after cancelling out a dominant start with a sloppy, panicked performance.

He said: “[We can have] no complaints [about the result]. We were really good [in the] first half [and] created chances we didn’t put away. In the Premier League, if you do that, you can pay the price. We stopped doing the simple things right. We gave so many balls away.”

