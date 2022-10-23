Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Spot Teddy Bear Easter Egg in Campaign

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign now live, players scour the levels for Easter eggs, leading some to a familiar looking bear.

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s campaign now available to play, some fans have taken it upon themselves to discover as much as they can, including a hidden teddy bear. Easter eggs in video games are nothing new, but remain incredibly popular with many players. While most are hidden by the developers, some are placed as teases for die-hard fans with references that those familiar with the developer or previous games would really understand.





While some studios like Ubisoft have attempted to hide references to upcoming projects in games like The Division 2, some developers take the time to hide objects or items that are meaningful to the studio or fans. One example is Respawn Entertainment, who typically hides a plushie called Nessie, which started in Titanfall and continues through to Apex Legends. In a similar respect, the Cal of Duty franchise has kept a long-running trend of hiding a stuffed Teddy Bear throughout most of the games, and the same stays true in Modern Warfare 2.

For those who have pre-ordered any edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and subsequently preloaded it on their platform, the campaign can be played early. Naturally, many fans have been hunting for secrets and of course, fans have discovered some things already. Continuing a longstanding tradition, Infinity Ward has added a stuffed teddy bear to the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, which was highlighted in an image by the Reddit user lundun91.

Sitting on a shelf in what appears to be a bedroom riddled with bullet holes in the wall, the bear has certainly seen better days with some broken stitching and stuffing that is falling out of its leg. There’s a second bear laying down on the shelf as well. However, the bear does feature the familiar star over its heart, a nod to past bears which actually date all the way back to Call of Duty: Finest Hour. While many of them don’t do anything, there have been times when picking them up restore health or provide a better chance at getting a better weapon from the mystery box in Call of Duty: Zombies.

In addition to hidden stuffed animals, the Call of Duty franchise have also used Teddy bears in unique gameplay related ways as well. The 2019 Modern Warfare held an Easter egg on the Station map in Gunfight that allowed players to summon a massive Godzilla sized teddy. On a sort of different note, Call of Duty: Vanguard introduced a pink Teddy Bear cosmetic for Valentine’s Day earlier this year, allowing fans to dress up as a variation of the constantly hidden stuffed bear.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

