Chainsaw Man: Every Movie Homage Referenced in the Opening Theme

The most anticipated new anime of 2022, Chainsaw Man, debuts with a beautiful opening theme that is full of references to movies, art, and other anime too. Fans of the show have been dissecting this opening to find every hidden homage, and while some references are to absolute masterpieces that are easily recognizable, others are a lot more subtle.





The Chainsaw Man anime is an adaptation of the eponymous manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, produced by MAPPA Studios. The manga is one of the most critically acclaimed in recent years: it takes an innovative approach to violence and humor and turns it into a scathing critique of modern society. Chainsaw Man also clearly shows the manifold cultural influences of its author, who draws inspiration from a variety of Western and Eastern media. Fujimoto is a huge fan of movies and cinema, and his two most recent works, Chainsaw Man and Goodbye, Eri, both have key moments in the story that involve movies. The anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man, which began in October 2022, seems to be doing justice to Fujimoto’s original work, and its opening theme is almost a work of art on its own, full of references and homages to great movies and more.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Related: Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Review: Shonen Anime’s R-Rated Future is Here

The main thing referenced in the Chainsaw Man opening theme is cult movies. The scene in which Denji and his friends are playing bowling and the protagonist cleans his ball with a white cloth and very flashy movements is a reference to The Big Lebowski and its iconic character, Jesus Quintana. Kishibe pointing a gun while sitting at the table is a reference to Samuel L. Jackson’s character in Pulp Fiction, Jules Winnfield, in the diner scene. The bizarre moment when the Devil Hunters are gathered around a table, and crawl on top of it, is a reference to the conference room scene in Attack Of The Killer Tomatoes, the cult parody movie from 1978. There are more than a dozen movies referenced in Chainsaw Man’s opening theme, including Fight Club, Jacob’s Ladder, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Twitter user @NezukoSocial has gathered them all on in one useful thread, which you can find below.





Every Reference In Chainsaw Man’s Opening: Cult Movies And More

Movies are not the only source of reference for Chainsaw Man‘s beautiful opening, however. The shot where Aki and Makima are standing in front of a wall, with the girl standing on top of a book pile that lets her look behind, is a reference to a common composition present in many artworks referencing the concept of “manipulation of the media”. When Denji pulls the chainsaw cord coming out of his chest, the background shows paintings from Dante’s Divine Comedy illustrated by French 19th-century artist Gustave Doré. The reference for the Denji and Power dancing scene was one of the hardest to find, and it’s to the opening song itself: Yonezu Kenshi’s KICK BACK samples Morning Musume’s song Souda! We’re ALIVE, and the dance that the characters are doing is part of the song’s choreography.

Finally, fans of the Chainsaw Man manga may have caught some important foreshadowing of future developments in the series. Without giving any spoilers, let’s just say that the snail, wasp, and plant appearing in the shot with Denji and Makima all have one common meaning. The opening theme of the Chainsaw Man anime, with its incredible amount of references and homages, proves that MAPPA Studio has once again delivered a product of the highest quality, just like fans of the series deserve.

Next: Chainsaw Man’s Anime Premiere Just Spoiled The Manga’s Ending

Source: @NezukoSocial on Twitter.