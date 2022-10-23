Christian Horner gets irate with Zak Brown’s leaked FIA letter

“The rhetoric of cheats, the rhetoric that we have had this enormous benefit. The numbers that have been put in the media are miles out of reality. The damage that does to the brand, to our partners, to our drivers, to our workforce in an age where mental health is prevalent.”

The Red Bull team principal then stressed Red Bull had been the victim of “fictitious allegations” from their rivals. Horner added: “You cannot go around just making that kind of allegation without any fact or substance so we absolutely are appalled at the behaviour of some of our competitors.”

Brown’s letter claimed any team who had spent more than the allowed cap would have gained an “unfair advantage” and should be hit with a sporting penalty. He suggested any offender would be hit with a budget cap deduction for future seasons as well as lose out on car development.