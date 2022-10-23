Cloud4C partners with NAVER Cloud for ASEAN Market – ETCIO SEA

With an aim to strengthen its GTM (Go-To-Market) cooperations in the Southeast Asian region, Cloud4C Services, the world’s most trusted Managed Service Provider (MSP), has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NAVER Cloud, South Korea’s top Cloud Service Provider (CSP). The two market leaders plan to take their existing partnership up a notch by agreeing to work together to realise each other’s expansion goals in the ASEAN region.

Headquartered in Seongnam, Seoul, NAVER Cloud is a leading CSP offering global IT infrastructure management and enterprise solutions for NAVER Corporation, Korea’s largest internet company, as well as its other subsidiaries and organisations in diverse industries. NAVER Cloud provides the largest services among South Korean CSPs, banking on the expertise of merging the DNA of NAVER’s online services directly into cloud business and the understanding of service characteristics with the experience of stably operating it.

Currently, NAVER Cloud has become a strategic partner of Cloud4C with its strength in diverse services utilising Hyperscale AI technology and various industry-specific SaaS solutions as well as trust based on strong security features. On the other hand, Cloud4C will be the managed services partner for NAVER Cloud in Korea, Singapore, and ASEAN regions, including Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia while further extending its business model.

As part of the agreement in the MoU, it mainly includes developing co-GTM models for those countries and also other partnership building, which NAVER Cloud will support Cloud4C by educating the latter’s resources (presales, sales and engineers) on NAVER Cloud’s services and solutions. Also, both organisations will work in tandem to co-develop sales incentives for regional markets and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for NAVER Cloud.

Cloud4C has already initiated a key project in Korea with NAVER Cloud with an involvement of SAP Korea, supporting SAP ERP managed services. Cloud4C is SAP global premium partner as well as RISE WITH SAP partner and the world’s largest application-focused, high-end MSP with AIOps-driven managed cloud operations. Cloud4C also has over 4,000 global enterprise customers, including 60 of Fortune 500 companies in 26 countries and 52 regions. With this MoU, Cloud4C plans to leverage its key global customers for NAVER Cloud.