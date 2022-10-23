Countryfile fans slam lack of ‘inclusivity’ in BBC dog show





On Sunday night’s Countryfile, Matt Baker returned with this year’s coverage of the One Man and His Dog event. The BBC presenter met with four of the UK’s top handlers and their sheepdogs, who competed at the Bodfari course in front of judge Mike Northwood.

The competition featured England’s Jessica Saukkonen, Scotland’s Sandy McCulloch, Wales’ Dewi Jenkins and Ireland’s Tom O’Sullivan. However, the Countryfile special left viewers divided, and while some were loving the programme, others felt the title, “One Man and his Dog’, should have been more inclusive. Mark Edgar tweeted: “When will this awesome competition be called “One Person and their Dog”.” Alexia went on to ask: “Wonder if there are any female competitors in today’s @BBCCountryfile #OneManAndHisDog? Oh yes, there is, time to update and consider inclusive language me thinks.” (sic) READ MORE: Laura Kuenssberg and Penny Mordaunt ‘car crash’ interview sparks fury

Jenny S penned: “In my element watching #Countryfile, it’s like one man and his dog all over again! Dogs are so clever, I have gone to trials and watched agility too all my life…I can watch things like that for ages, even my first dog used 2 watch with me!” (sic) Introducing the programme, Matt said: “This unassuming field in the Derbyshire Hills is about to enter into the history books as the stage for One Man and His Dog. “Four of the top sheepdog handlers from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales are here, all hoping to get their hands on this prestigious title and become champions of One Man and His Dog 2022.” As Matt stood where the trials would be taking place, the host explained the land was built as a boundary for the King’s Kingdom and the Welsh.





