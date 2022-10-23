Daily Deals: Save on Apple iPad, Switch OLED, and LG Evo C2 4K OLED Gaming TV – IGN

Check out the hot daily deals for today, like a sale on the 2021 iPad and 2nd generation Apple Pencil, a trio of Arcade1Up cabinets on sale at Best Buy, a great price on the LEGO Ideas Treehouse, Uncharted on PS5 for cheap, and more. Plus, take a look at Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Charizard Collection or the Hallmark Keepsake SEGA Genesis Light and Sound Christmas Ornament. Or pick up the Apple TV 4K 64GB (2021) for cheaper than what we saw during the Amazon Prime Early Black Friday Sale or a 2022 65″ LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for under $1800.

Save on Apple iPad 2021 Model and Apple Pencil

The 2021 model of the Apple iPad is on sale at Amazon today, with multiple storage options included in the discount. This model has a beautiful 12.9 inch liquid retina XDR display, the Apple M1 chip for great performance, all-day battery life, Face ID, and everything else you’d expect from one of Apple’s most recent products. Plus, it has support for the 2nd Generation Apple Pencil, which is also on sale today for a nice discount as well. It’s $40 off, and can transform your work or creative pursuits.

30% Off LEGO Ideas Treehouse

Less Expensive Than Original MSRP

The LEGO Ideas Treehouse is an excellent 3,000-piece building set that was unfortunately made even more inaccessible with its $50 official price hike (from $200 to $250) earlier this year. Fortunately, today you have a chance of getting it for less than even the original MSRP. Walmart currently has it for $175. With a massive 3,036 brick count, you’re paying less than 6 cents per brick. The treehouse measures an impressive 14″ x 10″ x 9″ and includes both green and yellow foliage for seasonal variation.

Save On Three Arcade1Up Cabinets at Best Buy

Today, you can still save on a trio of Arcade1Up cabinets at Best Buy. Choose between the Terminator arcade cabinet, which comes with the video game adaptation of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the Street Fighter 2 Big Blue Arcade, or the Killer Instinct cabinet. You can’t go wrong with any of these choices, as Arcade1Up is consistently high quality and reliable. The Street Fighter 2 cabinet even comes with a matching stool to really complete that vintage arcade look.

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo³ Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo 3 Wireless are a great choice for your every day headphones, especially with the 40 hours of included battery life. The headphones also have a setting called Fast Fuel, where a 5 minute charge can give you three hours of music playback. Combine that with the Bluetooth wireless support and the award-winning Beats sound, and these headphones are a winner.

Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Collection Charizard up for Preorder at Walmart

Sold out everywhere else

Preorder the Pokemon Trading Card Games: Sword & Shield Ultra-Premium Charizard Collection See on Walmart

Preorders for this upcoming Pokemon The Card Game (TCG) set are already sold out at Target and Gamestop. Currently Walmart is the only vendor where you can preorder it at this price. The set includes three etched foil promo cards: Charizard V, Charizard VMAX, and Charizard VSTAR, sixteen Pokemon TCG booster packs from the Sword & Shield series, a playmat, 65 card sleeves, metal coin, six metal damage-counter dice, 2 metal condition markers, an acrylic VSTAR marker, a player’s guide to the entire Sword & Shield series, and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live.

New for 2022: Hallmark Keepsake SEGA Genesis Console Christmas Ornament

New for 2022 Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2022, SEGA Genesis Console, Light and Sound See on Amazon Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2022, Super Nintendo (SNES) Console, Light and Sound See on Amazon

Every year Hallmark introduces a new gaming themed Christmas ornament, and this year it’s a cute miniature SEGA Genesis console, complete with dual controllers and a Sonic the Hedgehog game cartridge. Even better, turn on the switch and the ornament illuminates as well as plays sounds from the original Sonic The Hedgehog Game. If you like decorating your tree with unique pieces, this one is totally worth the price. If you haven’t picked one up from previous years, the Super Nintendo (SNES) ornament is also available.

65″ LG Evo C2 4K OLED Gaming TV for Under $1800

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the 2022 LG Evo C2 65″ OLED TV. The LG C2 is currently one of the best TVs on the market. Unlike other brands who have only recently started pushing out OLED TVs, LG has several generations of improvements over the years. The C2 is the newest model and, unlike the previous generation C1, features an “Evo” OLED panel that offers higher peak brightness (the one area that OLED TVs in general could improve upon) and thus even wider HDR range.

The Evo C2 is also a perfect gaming TV. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports and a native 120Hz panel that supports true 4K @ 120Hz passthrough when paired with a PS5, Xbox Series X, or RTX 30 series equipped PC. There’s also variable refresh rate (VRR), which is this TV’s version of adaptive sync technology, as well as auto low latency mode (ALLM), where the TV automatically switches to a lower latency when it detects gameplay. The LG C2 also supports HGiG, which is automatically calibrated tone mapping specific to your TV model.

Nintendo Switch OLED for $302

Amazon Store UK has the Nintendo Switch OLED for about $302 with free shipping. That’s only $2 more than the original non-OLED Switch. The Nintendo Switch OLED features a larger, more vibrant OLED touchscreen display, an upgrade to the terrible OG kickstand, an ethernet port on the docking station, and an exclusive white Switch shell and matching Joy-Cons. If you have the budget to spring for this one, we definitely think it’s worth the upgrade over the vanilla Switch.

Note that since this is shipped from Amazon Store UK and not Amazon, you’ll be receiving the UK version of the Switch OLED. The Switch OLED is not region locked, so you’ll be able to play US games without any hassle. However, you’ll be receiving a UK plug. You’ll need to get a UK to US plug adapter in order to charge your Switch here in the States.

Nintendo Switch Digital Game Sale at Amazon

On Amazon today, you can get some great Nintendo Switch games on sale. This sale includes digital game codes for your Switch, on games like Metroid Dread, Triangle Strategy, WarioWare, and Dragon Quest XI S. Nintendo Switch games still rarely do on sale, so this is a great time to jump on these games. Seriously, if you haven’t played Metroid Dread yet, what are you waiting for?

2021 Apple TV 4K 64GB Dropped in Price Again

The 2021 Apple TV 4K 64GB is now cheaper today than it was during the Amazon Prime Early Black Friday Sale. It’s normally $199, but dropped to $129 recently, and today iit has dropped another $9 to $119.99. That makes it $40 cheaper than the 2022 Apple TV with only 32GB of storage. The 2021 Apple TV 4K features an A12 Bionic processor that boosts graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing over the previuos model and delivers high frame rate HDR with Dolby Vision. The new Apple remote is also a significant upgrade over its predecessors with its inclusion of a 5-way clickpad, mute button, and dedicated power button that works for your TV, receiver, and Apple TV.

The Quarry Is One of the Best Horror Games for Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner, and if you’re still trying to figure out what to do for Halloween, look no further than The Quarry. This choice based horror game is great to play alone or in a group, as you make decisions that determine who lives and who dies. It’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen it right now, on sale for $30 off PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. This is a great horror game, and horror games are only made better when you play them on Halloween night.

Hot Wheels Mario Kart: Boo’s Spooky Sprint Track Set

Hot Wheels Hot Wheels Mario Kart: Boo’s Spooky Sprint Track Set See on Amazon

If you want something spooky this Halloween, but not too spooky, check out the Boo’s Spooky Sprint track set from the Mario Kart Hot Wheels line. This comes with a Shy Guy Hot Wheels diecast car, and you can throw him into a spooky mansion that looks like Twisted Mansion from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Get Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for 40% Off

PlayStation 5 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection See on Amazon

Uncharted 4 and Uncharted Lost Legacy are two of the greatest games on the PlayStation 4, and you can pick up the remastered PlayStation 5 versions today at a big discount. If you haven’t played these two games yet, or you’re an Uncharted superfan, this collection is absolutely worth picking up. The PS5 version comes with improved visuals and framerate, DualSense haptic feedback support, adaptive triggers, and more.

This outstanding deal on Marvel Dice Throne is headlining a great list of board games on sale at Amazon. This game allows you to pick between four iconic Marvel characters – Spider-Man, Thor, Loki, and Scarlet Witch – as you roll dice and play cards to deal damage, buff your hero, and more. The lsat hero standing wins. In addition to this great game, check out the rest of the massive board game sale on Amazon.

Tetris Board Game On Sale at Amazon

The classic video game Tetris has been transformed into a board game, and it’s on sale today at Amazon. This 2-4 player game takes about 30 minutes to play, and has players completing lines and achievement cards, and matching piees to icons on the tower. This is a great pick for nostalgic Tetris fans, and for parents looking for a fun addition to family game night.

Adata Premium 1TB M.2 SSD for PS5 for $89.99

with Heatsink ADATA Premium 1TB PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 SSD (up to 6100MBps) See on Amazon

This is the lowest price we’ve seen so far for a 1TB PS5-compatible SSD, and it even includes a heatspreader. The Adata Premium SSD boasts transfer speeds of up to 6,100MB/s, which is more than fast enough to surpass the PS5’s recommended minimum speed threshold of 5,500MB/s. Yes there are faster SSDs out there, but if your intention is to put this in your PS5, then that extra speed is worthless because you’re bottlenecked by the stock PS5 SSD. Better to save that money and put it to better use.

Alienware m15 R5 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop for $1399.99

Use code: 100OFF1499 Alienware m15 R5 15″ AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Use promo code “AWSMITE09” 43% off $2,449.99 See on Dell

This Alienware m15 laptop is equipped with a 15″ 1080p 1ms 360Hz IPS display, an upgraded AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, RTX 3070 GPU with a TGP rating of 125W, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD. This is the most powerful Alienware gaming laptop under $1500 right now. The RTX 3070 GPU is comparable to the previous generation’s RTX 2080, so you’ll have no problem running almost any game at 60+fps on the 1080p display.

Wingspan Board Game for $35.62

Wingspan from Stonemeier Games is an incredibly good board game. So good in fact that we deemed it the best board game of 2019. Wingspan looks like a deceptively simple game; the endgame goal is to attract as many birds as you can to your wildlife preserve and help them proliferate. There are only four actions you can perform: draw a bird card, play a bird card, get food, and lay eggs. Sounds simple enough, right? Well let’s just say these four actions mask an incredibly complex engine-building game with which you will have to juggle between bringing new birds into the fold and keeping your existing birds well stocked and in a breeding frenzy. Wingspan is infinitely replayable, and you’ll find yourself developing and honing new strategies with every subsequent playthough.

Save Over 50% Off the Better Homes & Garden Crossmill Fireplace TV Stand

Better Homes & Gardens Crossmill Fireplace Media Console, for TVs up to 60″, Weathered Pine Finish See on Walmart

This unique TV stand normally retails for $300 at Walmart, but today it’s dropped down to $140. There’s a lot going for it at the price, especially since you don’t see this kind of TV stand very often. The stand measures just over 50″ long and accomodates a TV up to 60″. The most distinquishing featuree is the built-in electric fireplace insert that isn’t just for show; it’s warm enough to keep a 400 sq ft room nice and toasty.

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card (SSD) for Xbox Series X|S for $199.99

Seagate 1TB Storage Expansion Card (Solid State Drive) for Xbox Series X or S See on Best Buy

Like the PS5, the Xbox Series X benefits from additional storage space that matches the speed of the internal SSD. Unlike the PS5, you can’t just install any generic SSD, even the ones that are fast enough. You’ll specifically need the Seagate storage expansion card. A 1TB drive normally costs $219.99, but today Best Buy has it for $199.99.

20% Off New 2022 LEGO Advent Calendars

LEGO Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar 76231 See on Amazon

You know the holiday season is near when the new LEGO Advent Calendars come out to play. The 2022 LEGO Advent Calendars went up for sale in late September, and today Walmart is taking an extra 20% off the new 2022 Star Wars, Marvel (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Harry Potter editions. Each set comes with 24 minifigures, one for each day leading up to Christmas. That way you’ll have fun assembling a little kit each and every day instead of waiting it out for a singular moment.

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock for $79.99

Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB Charging Dock See on Amazon

The Razer Viper Ultimate mouse is all about weight, or the lack therof. It’d designed for gamers who want the lightest wireless gaming mouse possible. Wireless mouse are typically much heavier than their wired counterparts because they are laden with rechargeable batteries. The Viper Ultimate bucks the trend by weighin in at a mere 74 grams. That’s lighter than almost every other wireless mouse on the market. It’s also only 5 grams heavier than the wired model and that’s with its battery pack installed.